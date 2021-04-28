Advertisement

Lawmakers preview President Biden’s speech to a joint session of Congress

President Joe Biden is scheduled to deliver a speech to a joint session of Congress on April 28.
President Joe Biden is scheduled to deliver a speech to a joint session of Congress on April 28.(Gray DC)
By Gray DC Newsroom
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 10:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - President Joe Biden will give his first speech to a Joint Session of Congress Wednesday evening.

Ahead of the president’s speech, the Gray Television Washington News Bureau team caught up with lawmakers from across the country to get their take on how the country as going as President Biden approaches his first 100 days in office.

You can watch clips from their interviews in the video carousel above.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Related Stories
What to expect for President Biden’s first speech to Congress
President Joe Biden is scheduled to deliver a speech to a joint session of Congress on April 28.

Most Read

Shooting near 30th Street and Salem Turnpike NW in Roanoke
Teen shot Monday in Roanoke dies; 15-year-old faces murder charge
Ryann Kress can walk short distances, but uses her wheelchair now, full time.
Roanoke woman gets nurse position after receiving several rejections
Courtesy Twitter/@lancasterracing
Lancaster still on ventilator after crash at Talladega
Police Presence Roanoke Monday
Two juveniles found shot near Salem Turnpike NW, suspects in custody
Name released of man accidentally hit by police officer in traffic

Latest News

Rep. Ben Cline (R-VA) previews joint session speech
Rep. Ben Cline (R-VA) previews joint session speech
FILE - In this April 21, 2021, file photo, President Joe Biden speaks about COVID-19...
Biden to propose free preschool, a $200B investment
Four Republican are vying for the GOP nomination to run for Virginia Attorney General in...
Four Republicans vie for Virginia AG nomination
Harris County, Texas, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez is President Joe Biden's pick for director of U.S....
Houston-area sheriff is named to lead immigration agency
Secretary of State Antony Blinken participates in a virtual bilateral meeting with Kenyan...
US orders big drawdown at Kabul embassy as troops leave