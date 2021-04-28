Lexington holding virtual town hall on vaccinations

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - A lot of people have asked questions about the COVID vaccines, and folks in Lexington have answers.

The City of Lexington government Facebook page will be hosting a virtual vaccination town hall Thursday night to answer questions you might have. Health experts will be there to explain things and answer questions sent in by email. The mayor will host.

”It’s also a good opportunity for us to hear, just to break down through the frequently asked questions,” said Laura Lee Wight of the Central Shenandoah Health District. “You know, I think a question that we have to address for a lot of folks is how do the vaccines even work? How does the COVID vaccines work, but how do vaccines in general work?”

The event is sponsored by Carilion, the Rockbridge Area Health Center and the department of health, as well as the city and Rockbridge County.

