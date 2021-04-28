Advertisement

Local group launches fundraiser to preserve 18th century buildings

The Historic Greenfield Preservation Advisory Council is working to restore and preserve three...
The Historic Greenfield Preservation Advisory Council is working to restore and preserve three 19th century buildings now owned by the county.(WDBJ)
By Leanna Scachetti
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A group of people in Botetourt County are determined to maintain a piece of local history one brick at a time. It’s an effort not just for the structures themselves, but for a patio nearby - made with bricks purchased with a donation toward restoration work.

The Historic Greenfield Preservation Advisory Council is working to restore and preserve three 19th century buildings now owned by the county. They include antebellum log structures, including an cabin where enslaved workers once lived. The council invites anyone to buy a brick to help achieve their preservation goals.

“We’re hoping to enlighten the community about what potential is here and what educational opportunities are here for our young people and people that have been here and lived here and really didn’t realize what has been here,” said Beth Pappas, a member of the Historic Greenfield Preservation Advisory Council in charge of the fundraiser.

The committee hopes to one day offer interpretive events, field trips and public programs connected with the site.

You can learn more about purchasing a brick here.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting near 30th Street and Salem Turnpike NW in Roanoke
Teen shot Monday in Roanoke dies; 15-year-old faces murder charge
Ryann Kress can walk short distances, but uses her wheelchair now, full time.
Roanoke woman gets nurse position after receiving several rejections
Courtesy Twitter/@lancasterracing
Lancaster still on ventilator after crash at Talladega
Donald Hemmings, Shyheem Martin and Shamondrick Perry (Source: Richmond Police)
3 arrested, more suspects sought in shooting that left 3-month-old, mother dead in Virginia
Police Presence Roanoke Monday
Two juveniles found shot near Salem Turnpike NW, suspects in custody

Latest News

The Facebook event page for Lexington, Va., virtual town hall event on vaccinations.
Lexington holding virtual town hall on vaccinations
VMI Cadet Bradley Biller posted this picture of the $100 bill another cadet turned into the...
VMI cadet’s post goes viral
A sign against removing the name of Robert E. Lee from Washington and Lee University put up by...
Group says Washington and Lee name change would be a mistake
Kids Created Craft & Vendor Show
Kids craft and vendor show to be held in Vinton Saturday