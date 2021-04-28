Local group launches fundraiser to preserve 18th century buildings

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A group of people in Botetourt County are determined to maintain a piece of local history one brick at a time. It’s an effort not just for the structures themselves, but for a patio nearby - made with bricks purchased with a donation toward restoration work.

The Historic Greenfield Preservation Advisory Council is working to restore and preserve three 19th century buildings now owned by the county. They include antebellum log structures, including an cabin where enslaved workers once lived. The council invites anyone to buy a brick to help achieve their preservation goals.

“We’re hoping to enlighten the community about what potential is here and what educational opportunities are here for our young people and people that have been here and lived here and really didn’t realize what has been here,” said Beth Pappas, a member of the Historic Greenfield Preservation Advisory Council in charge of the fundraiser.

The committee hopes to one day offer interpretive events, field trips and public programs connected with the site.

