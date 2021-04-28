Man dies after motorcycle crash in Henry County
The man was wearing a helmet.
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man driving a motorcycle in Henry County along 220S crashed into the guardrail and died at the scene.
State Police say Terry Ray Furr, 67 of Bassett, was driving a 2016 Harley Davidson when it ran off the side of the road, hit a guardrail and then flipped near the Route 670 intersection Tuesday night.
Authorities are still looking into the case.
