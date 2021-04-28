Advertisement

NRCC virtual art exhibit to look at extraction industries

New River Community College needs your help to bring attention to the environment through artwork.(WDBJ7)
By Jen Cardone
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 10:33 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
DUBLIN, Va. (WDBJ) - New River Community College is looking for your artwork to be displayed in a virtual, international exhibition to bring awareness to the environment.

The exhibit is called, “Extraction: Art on the Edge of the Abyss.” It is a multimedia, multi-venue, cross-border art intervention looking closely at the extractive industry.

It’s an international exhibit that happens around the world all at the same time. The college wants to represent Appalachia – and anyone from any hometown can participate.

“We are so inclusive,” art professor Tammy Parks said. “We like to see everybody say something about the extraction industries. How does it affect us? What are your thoughts? Are there solutions? Or maybe just things that need to be brought to light.”

The exhibit goes live July 26, 2021 through October 31, 2021. Final works should be submitted to NRCC art professor Tammy Parks at tparks@nr.edu by June 10, 2021.

