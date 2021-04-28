Our heat continues again today

WEATHER HEADLINES

Summer-like heat returns

Slightly more humid WED-THU

Late-week front brings showers and seasonable weekend

WEDNESDAY

A ridge of high pressure will slide out into the Atlantic Ocean allowing for another day of warm winds and increasing humidity. We have a slight chance for a stray shower or storm late today. Highs will climb into the upper 70s to mid-80s again Wednesday and Thursday.

Well find highs in the mid to upper 80s through Thursday. (WDBJ Weather)

If you’re headed outdoors, stay hydrated and wear the sunblock! The UV Index will be in the High range for the next few days with a burn time of around 30 minutes.

THURSDAY

Thursday, clouds will increase through the day as our next cold front arrives from the west bringing a chance of showers late Thursday night into early Friday morning. As a whole, Thursday should be dry and also the last of the 80s for a few days.

Shower coverage will be limited Thursday night into Friday morning. (WDBJ7 Weather)

FRIDAY

Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible very early Friday morning as the cold front moves across the area. The best coverage will be areas west of the Blue Ridge Parkway with fewer showers east of the Blue Ridge.

The front will also bring more seasonable weather for a few days with highs around 70° Friday and Saturday. Along with the cooler weather, winds turn blustery behind the front Friday into Saturday morning.

THE WEEKEND

Saturday will be the “cooler” of the two weekend days with highs around 70°. Sunday will be warmer with increasing sunshine. Afternoon highs return to the upper 70s to low 80s.

NEXT WEEK

Sunday, into next week, the forecast turns increasingly warmer with only isolated precipitation chances. Based on the overall pattern, it looks like it may be safe to begin planting. Not frost/freeze is expected in the next 10 days. This would take us into the second week of May which is typically beyond the latest frost and freeze.

