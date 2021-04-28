Roanoke Co. authorities find missing 8-year-old safe

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Roanoke County Police says the boy has been found safe.

EARLIER: Roanoke County authorities are searching for a missing 8-year-old boy Wednesday.

The police department, along with fire and rescue, are searching for the boy, who was last seen at his home on Choctaw Road in the Catawba area around noon. At the time, he was outside with his dog.

The boy is white, with red hair, blue eyes and freckles. He is around 4-feet tall and weighs less than 100 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red shirt, green camouflage shorts and possibly no shoes. He may have a red tick hound with him.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

