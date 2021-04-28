Advertisement

Six Republicans running for Lt. Governor

Six Republicans are running for Virginia Lieutenant Governor.
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Republicans will choose their statewide ticket during an unassembled convention on Saturday, May 8. The ballot will include six candidates who are running for Lieutenant Governor.

They are: Puneet Ahluwalia, Lance Allen, Glenn Davis, Tim Hugo, Maeve Rigler and Winsome Sears.

We heard from five of the six on Friday night, during a gathering of the Loudon County Republican Women’s Club.

Ahluwalia is a Fairfax County businessman and consultant, an Indian American who says he can expand the party.

“I’m the margin of victory in northern Virginia and Richmond and Virginia Beach,” Ahluwalia said. “I promise you I’m going to work hard, because I am hungry to win.

Puneet Ahlawalia for Lt. Governor

Air Force veteran Lance Allen works for a national security and technology firm in northern Virginia, and promises to uphold core conservative values.

“Either our liberties are important or they’re not,” Allen said. “We don’t need another Joe Biden in Virginia. My rights are absolutely absolute, and I want people who will defend them.”

Lance Allen for Lt. Governor

Glenn Davis is a member of the House of Delegates from Tidewater, who cites his electoral success and legislative experience.

“Don’t bring someone in that just talks,” Davis told the audience. “Bring someone in that’s been fighting the fight day in and day out.”

Glenn Davis for Lt. Governor

Maeve Rigler is a northern Virginia attorney and businesswoman who says she offers a fresh perspective.

“I think we need to shake things up,” Rigler said. “I think we need a fresh face, with fresh ideas, a fresh messenger.”

Maeve Rigler for Lt. Governor

Winsome Sears served in the U.S. Marine Corps and in the General Assembly, and says she is well-positioned to win statewide.

“I am the only Black Republican woman ever to be in the Virginia House of Delegates,” Sears said. “That means something. So I know how to win.”

Winsome Sears for Lt. Governor

Finally, we spoke with former Delegate Tim Hugo, who says he can win where it counts.

“I’m a pro-life, Second Amendment supporter, anti-tax conservative Republican, who won for almost two decades in northern Virginia,” Hugo said. “I can help the Republican ticket win up there.”

Tim Hugo for Lt. Governor

Our coverage will continue with profiles of each of the Republican candidates for Governor. We will start Thursday with Peter Doran.

