Advertisement

Town of Altavista takes possession of historical Vista Theatre

The town bought the landmark site in 2020, but didn’t take possession until this month
Vista Theatre in Altavista shut its doors decades ago.
Vista Theatre in Altavista shut its doors decades ago.(WDBJ7)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALTAVISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - The landmark Vista Theatre once attracted many people inside its doors.

In 1989, a fire scorched the inside of the building, rendering it quiet for decades.

Now, the town has officially taken possession of the site, kick-starting a new process.

“It’s so special because we actually got the deed and when we have the deed that allows us to move forward with engineering studies and see what actually needs to be structurally to make it a viable building,” said Mike Mattox, mayor.

Mattox remembers being in the theater’s seats years ago.

They might be stacked up and dusty now, but the town looks to restore things soon.

The question becomes - what should the place be?

“Do you want it to be a music venue? Do you want it just to be a movie theater? Do you want it to be a place where you can have a dining area and such?” asked Mattox.

Whatever the decision is, the old theater will be a large investment for the town.

Mattox says it’s an investment worth the money.

“We’re looking at somewhere over $1 million to actually get this to where we want it to be, which is truly a destination for the area,” said Mattox.

The next steps include doing feasibility studies on the site.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting near 30th Street and Salem Turnpike NW in Roanoke
Teen shot Monday in Roanoke dies; 15-year-old faces murder charge
Ryann Kress can walk short distances, but uses her wheelchair now, full time.
Roanoke woman gets nurse position after receiving several rejections
Courtesy Twitter/@lancasterracing
Lancaster still on ventilator after crash at Talladega
Donald Hemmings, Shyheem Martin and Shamondrick Perry (Source: Richmond Police)
3 arrested, more suspects sought in shooting that left 3-month-old, mother dead in Virginia
Police Presence Roanoke Monday
Two juveniles found shot near Salem Turnpike NW, suspects in custody

Latest News

The Facebook event page for Lexington, Va., virtual town hall event on vaccinations.
Lexington holding virtual town hall on vaccinations
VMI Cadet Bradley Biller posted this picture of the $100 bill another cadet turned into the...
VMI cadet’s post goes viral
A sign against removing the name of Robert E. Lee from Washington and Lee University put up by...
Group says Washington and Lee name change would be a mistake
The Historic Greenfield Preservation Advisory Council is working to restore and preserve three...
Local group launches fundraiser to preserve 18th century buildings
Kids Created Craft & Vendor Show
Kids craft and vendor show to be held in Vinton Saturday