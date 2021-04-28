VDOT hosts online meeting to discuss safety improvements to Piney Forest Road in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Piney Forest Road in Danville, is one that is well known to regional VDOT officials.

“The intersection of Nor-Dan Drive and the intersection at Arnette Boulevard are both listed in the VDot Lynchburg’s top 100 site for potential safety improvements,” said David Hoback, Executive Director of the West Piedmont Planning District Commission.

Hoback says that the Nor-Dan intersection saw 61 crashes and Arnette Boulevard 23 crashes over the last 5 years.

“Safety is the top concern but we are also looking at some other things as well, as I mentioned earlier there is some spot congestion especially around 8 o’clock in the morning and 5 in the afternoon. It’s very difficult to navigate,” said Hoback.

Hoback, who is leading the current study on the road, says its infrastructure simply did not keep up with the area’s growth.

“It started out as kind of an residential area then developed over the last number of decades into a more primarily commercial corridor,” said Hoback.

Hoback says adding stoplights, improving lane width, and even building a trail for pedestrians could be solutions the Piney Forest Road’s problems.

