Advertisement

VDOT hosts online meeting to discuss safety improvements to Piney Forest Road in Danville

With the high number of entry ways and traffic here on Piney Forest Road, the Virginia Department of Transportation is looking for ways to make things safer for drivers and pedestrians.
By Kendall Davis
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 9:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Piney Forest Road in Danville, is one that is well known to regional VDOT officials.

“The intersection of Nor-Dan Drive and the intersection at Arnette Boulevard are both listed in the VDot Lynchburg’s top 100 site for potential safety improvements,” said David Hoback, Executive Director of the West Piedmont Planning District Commission.

Hoback says that the Nor-Dan intersection saw 61 crashes and Arnette Boulevard 23 crashes over the last 5 years.

“Safety is the top concern but we are also looking at some other things as well, as I mentioned earlier there is some spot congestion especially around 8 o’clock in the morning and 5 in the afternoon. It’s very difficult to navigate,” said Hoback.

Hoback, who is leading the current study on the road, says its infrastructure simply did not keep up with the area’s growth.

“It started out as kind of an residential area then developed over the last number of decades into a more primarily commercial corridor,” said Hoback.

Hoback says adding stoplights, improving lane width, and even building a trail for pedestrians could be solutions the Piney Forest Road’s problems.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died and another was sent to a hospital following a shooting incident on Villamont...
Two people dead following shooting in Bedford County
Courtesy Twitter/@lancasterracing
Lancaster still on ventilator after crash at Talladega
Police Presence Roanoke Monday
Two juveniles found shot near Salem Turnpike NW, suspects in custody
Police officer placed on administrative assignment after accidentally hitting man in Roanoke
Shooting near 30th Street and Salem Turnpike NW in Roanoke
Teen shot Monday in Roanoke dies; 15-year-old faces murder charge

Latest News

Man dies after motorcycle crash in Henry County
New River Community College needs your help to bring attention to the environment through...
NRCC virtual art exhibit to look at extraction industries
Local Author Sharon Williams Joins The Show
7@four: Local author Sharon Williams
God's Storehouse Update
God’s Storehouse is building a greenhouse to extend their Urban Farm