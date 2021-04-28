Advertisement

Walmart files complaint over Kanye West’s new logo

Walmart says Kanye West's new logo for his Yeezy brand looks too much like its own logo.
Walmart says Kanye West's new logo for his Yeezy brand looks too much like its own logo.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 9:09 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Walmart is trying to block Kanye West’s proposed new logo.

The retailer has filed a complaint with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office saying West’s design looks too much like the logo it has been using since 2007.

Walmart’s logo uses six straight lines coming from a center circle to resemble the rays of the sun.

West’s proposed new logo for his Yeezy brand is a similar pattern, but the lines are made up of a series of dots, and there are eight of them.

Kanye West’s proposed logo for his Yeezy brand is shown on the left. Walmart’s logo is shown on...
Kanye West’s proposed logo for his Yeezy brand is shown on the left. Walmart’s logo is shown on the right.(Source: Yeezy/Walmart/U.S. Patent and Trademark Office/CNN)

Walmart said West’s design is “likely to cause confusion and lead to consumer deception.”

The rapper’s Yeezy brand brought him close to $200 million last year from sneakers it sold in partnership with Adidas.

He wants to use the new logo for a variety of products including sneakers, underwear, furniture and modular homes.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting near 30th Street and Salem Turnpike NW in Roanoke
Teen shot Monday in Roanoke dies; 15-year-old faces murder charge
Ryann Kress can walk short distances, but uses her wheelchair now, full time.
Roanoke woman gets nurse position after receiving several rejections
Courtesy Twitter/@lancasterracing
Lancaster still on ventilator after crash at Talladega
Police Presence Roanoke Monday
Two juveniles found shot near Salem Turnpike NW, suspects in custody
Name released of man accidentally hit by police officer in traffic

Latest News

Joan Lawton said she had gone to a local vaccine site for her second dose and, despite her...
Woman accidentally gets mix of COVID-19 vaccines in Calif.
Joan Lawton said she had gone to a local vaccine site for her second dose and, despite her...
Woman accidentally gets mix of COVID-19 vaccines in Calif.
A young student was participating in a virtual lesson when his teacher noticed smoke behind him.
During virtual lesson with young student, teacher sees smoke from fire, raises alarm
Birthdays and Anniversaries for April 28, 2021
Birthdays and Anniversaries for April 28, 2021
A young student was participating in a virtual lesson when his teacher noticed smoke behind him.
Teacher on virtual session with student notices smoke from house fire