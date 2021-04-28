Wildlife center takes in black bear cub from Fries

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke took in an American black bear cub this week.

Wildlife center officials said the bear was delivered late Monday from Fries, after it spent five nights in a tree, with no sign of the mother.

The cub appeared hungry and severely dehydrated; center officials gave it intravenous fluids, and the bear is now recuperating at the Wildlife Center of Virginia in Waynesboro.

The wildlife center says, “Be on the lookout for baby bear cubs this time of year, but please don’t intervene since mothers are usually near. Call the Department of Wildlife Resources if you think it needs assistance.”

