AeroFarms breaks ground in Pittsylvania County

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - It started with the shovel Thursday.

After a quick dig into the ground, AeroFarms began planting new roots in Pittsylvania County.

The company is investing millions of dollars here to expand Virginia’s agricultural business.

They look to soon get crops sprouting up, literally.

“We really focus on what the plant wants and then how to deliver it, whether it’s through lights, pumps, fans, CO2, all that, as well as new genetics...so we’re very vertically integrated,” said David Rosenberg, CEO.

That’s right - vertical plant growth.

AeroFarms says the farming method they use is almost 400 times more productive than traditional farming.

For this farm, they plan to focus on leafy greens.

“We’ve grown 550 different varieties of plants,” said Rosenberg. “In this farm we’re going to focus on leafy greens.”

The farm will also add about 100 new jobs to the area.

But despite businesses struggling to hire right now, Governor Ralph Northam says the commonwealth is preparing people to play their part here.

“We’re really doing everything that we can to train and retrain individuals to get back into the workforce, so I’m confident they wouldn’t have come here if they were concerned about their workforce and we’re gonna do everything that we can to help train these employees,” said Northam.

The company plans to begin growing plants next year.

