AeroFarms breaks ground on Pittsylvania Co. facility

RINGGOLD, Va. (WDBJ) - AeroFarms broke ground Thursday on its new facility in Pittsylvania County - the world’s largest aeroponic vertical farm.

Pittsylvania County and Danville elected officials joined Governor Ralph Northam and Virginia Secretary of Agriculture Bettina Ring, along with other Virginia leaders and AeroFarms representatives, for the groundbreaking ceremony. The indoor vertical farming facility in Ringgold is set to be 136,000 square foot.

Once completed, the facility located in the Cane Creek Industrial Centre will be the largest and most sophisticated aeroponic vertical farm in the world. AeroFarms has developed its own proprietary growing technology to be able to grow produce year-round, with annual productivity up to 390 times greater than traditional field farming.

“We congratulate AeroFarms on launching construction of its state-of-the-art facility in Cane Creek Centre,” said Governor Ralph Northam. “The Commonwealth’s history is rooted in agribusiness, and the completion of the world’s largest and most advanced indoor vertical farm will enhance this booming industry. We thank AeroFarms for choosing Southern Virginia, and look forward to supporting its success.”

The company is investing more than $53 million in the project, which will create 92 jobs.

“We are excited to begin construction on our next farm and bring our great tasting leafy greens to new markets and customers,” said David Rosenberg, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of AeroFarms. “Danville-Pittsylvania County is the perfect location to introduce our next-generation Model 5 farm that will be able to serve the more than 1,000 food retailers in the region with our exceptional, great tasting products. When operational this time next year, this farm will be the world’s largest indoor vertical farm using aeroponics technology that will make our sustainably grown, pesticide-free and always fresh leafy greens available to the approximately 50 million people located within a one day’s drive. Through our technological advancements, we have been able to drive superior unit economics that allow us to scale up our business and bring sustainable agriculture, new jobs, and economic development opportunities to Danville-Pittsylvania County. We look forward to partnering with this great community.”

AeroFarms’ patented vertical farming technology provides optimal conditions for healthy plants to thrive, increasing precision, food safety and productivity. The process doesn’t use pesticides, and up to 95% less water is used than in traditional field farming.

“This day is a milestone moment for AeroFarms, the City of Danville and Pittsylvania County,” said Alonzo Jones, Mayor for the City of Danville. “As we celebrate this milestone, let us also celebrate the partnerships in place that brought us to this point. Together, we are building a better future for our citizens, and we are excited that an innovative and technically advanced company such as AeroFarms is part of our future.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, Pittsylvania County, the City of Danville and the Southern Virginia Regional Alliance to secure the project for the Commonwealth. Governor Northam approved a $200,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund, as well as a $200,000 grant from the Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development Fund, to assist with the project. The Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission also approved a grant for $190,000 from the Tobacco Regional Opportunity Fund.

“It is exciting to see an innovative company like AeroFarms open their first Virginia location here in Southside,” said Delegate Danny Marshall. “Attracting a company like this to our region shows that the effort we have put into developing a top-notch business climate is paying off. We welcome AeroFarms and their team to DanvillePittsylvania County and wish them great success as they move forward with building and hiring.”

