After Apollo 11 astronaut passes, a piece of his legacy will live on at Virginia Tech

Michael Collins, who piloted the command module during the famous moon mission, left boxes of material to the University
A photograph of Michael Collins (center) and the rest of the Apollo 11 crew, part of the Collins collection at Virginia Tech.
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 3:37 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Wednesday, the family of astronaut Michael Collins confirmed he passed away from cancer. The command module pilot during the storied first manned mission to the moon, Collins historic legacy spanned decades.

Part of that legacy will live on, thanks to Virginia Tech.

“It was largely through Christopher Craft, who was a Tech student in the 1940′s, and went on to become head of the Johnson Space Flight Center,” said Marc Brodsky, archivist at Tech’s Newman Library. “Collins contributed his papers, along with a lot of other people that Craft got to add their papers to the collection.”

Over the years, Collins donated 39 boxes worth of material to the University, part of the Archive of American Space Exploration. The collection is stuffed full of relics from Collins’s lunar days and beyond, including medals he received, pieces of some of his uniforms, and even Collins’s personal copy of the Apollo 11 flight plan.

“He was kind enough to write on it, to not only to sign his name, but he also wrote ‘the real McCoy,’ just to let us know it’s the real thing,” said Brodsky.

Brodsky says these documents and pictures get a regular workout, used not only by space researchers, but Virginia Tech undergrads as well.

“It’s been used by several English classes, who simply wanted students to have the opportunity to dip into it, find something interesting to write about,” said Brodsky.

Members of the public can also check these documents out. In normal times, the Newman Library is open for walk-ins. Right now though, you’ll have to book an appointment Monday through Thursday.

