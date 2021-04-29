Advertisement

Air Force colonel to speak at Averett’s first-ever outdoor commencement

U.S. Air Force Colonel Kim N. Campbell will speak at Averett University's 2021 Spring...
By Pat Thomas
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 9:32 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ/Averett University Release) - U.S. Air Force Colonel Kim N. Campbell will speak to graduates taking part in Averett University’s Spring Commencement ceremony Saturday, May 8.

Averett will graduate more than 200 students between the Averett Online and traditional programs this commencement, according to the university. Of those, about 170 plan to walk across the stage. The graduating class of 2021 includes 17 veterans and seven international students from Australia, Bahamas, Canada, Denmark and the United Kingdom. Graduates were born between 1963 and 2001.

This ceremony is the first commencement exercise to be held outdoors for the university, and will include all appropriate health and safety protocols for graduates, families, faculty, staff and special guests, according to the university. The rain date is Sunday, May 9. To ensure social distancing and occupancy limitations, each graduate may bring up to three guests, and all participants and guests will be socially distanced on the field and be required to wear proper face coverings.

Col. Campbell is the director of the Center for Character and Leadership Development, United States Air Force Academy, Colorado, which serves the Air Force Academy by “advancing character and leadership development in preparation for service to the nation.”

Averett says, “She is a highly decorated and distinguished command pilot who has flown combat missions in Operation Southern Watch, Enduring Freedom and Iraqi Freedom. Since being commissioned in 1997, she has climbed the ranks and served as Squadron Commander, Operations Group Commander, Air Force Senior Fellow at the Atlantic Council, Military Assistant to the Under Secretary of Defense for Policy in the Office of the Secretary of Defense, and an instructor in the Department of Military and Strategic Studies at the Air Force Academy.”

