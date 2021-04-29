Blacksburg to offer free parking for the summer

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - If you’re thinking about visiting downtown Blacksburg this summer, you’re in luck.

All metered parking will be free starting May 17.

The last time there was free parking was over the holidays and last summer because of the pandemic.

But as more people get vaccinated, the town wanted to encourage folks to spend more time out in the community.

“We wanted to incentivize people to come downtown and shop and dine safely during the summer as the students leave and graduation wraps up,” said Matt Hanratty, Assistant to the Town Manager.

The free parking will last until August 15.

