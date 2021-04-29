Advertisement

Child confesses to setting dog on fire in Mississippi

A photo shows the treatment Buddy received after authorities said he was burned with an...
A photo shows the treatment Buddy received after authorities said he was burned with an extension cord tied around his neck.(Tunica Humane Society)
By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TATE COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - Investigators say a child has confessed to setting a dog on fire in Mississippi.

The dog named Buddy was set on fire last week. He’s receiving medical care at the Tunica Humane Society.

Investigators say Buddy was found with his face severely burned and an extension cord wrapped around his neck. A reward for information reached more than $10,000 as of Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the Tate County Sheriff’s Office, which investigated the incident, said a child confessed to intentionally hurting the dog; however, the sheriff’s office says no criminal charges will be filed.

“Due to the age of the juvenile we are not able to file criminal charges in this case,” reads a statement from Sheriff Brad Lance posted to Facebook.

Lance writes that the crime is a felony punishable by up to three years in prison, but no person younger than 12 can be charged with a crime in the state of Mississippi.

The sheriff’s office did not say how old the child was or if any other punishment will be given.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryann Kress can walk short distances, but uses her wheelchair now, full time.
Roanoke woman gets nurse position after receiving several rejections
Donald Hemmings, Shyheem Martin and Shamondrick Perry (Source: Richmond Police)
3 arrested, more suspects sought in shooting that left 3-month-old, mother dead in Virginia
Courtesy Twitter/@lancasterracing
Lancaster still on ventilator after crash at Talladega
Franchise owners, local leaders and the Montgomery County Chamber Commerce prepare to cut the...
New restaurant opens, Christiansburg Marketplace continues to grow
Roanoke Co. authorities find missing 8-year-old safe

Latest News

Some analysts believe the popularity of the iPhone 12 could lead to the device’s biggest sales...
Apple profit soars in latest quarter on higher iPhone sales
Rep. Austin Scott (R-GA) talks about Biden's joint session speech.
Rep. Austin Scott (R-GA) recaps joint session speech
This photo provided by the Gwinnett County Police Department shows tire marks on the pavement,...
Driver charged with homicide in Georgia crash that killed 6
Two deputies were fatally shot in a standoff at a home in Watauga County, North Carolina.
‘Incredibly tragic situation’: Two deputies killed in standoff in Watauga County, NC
In this photo provided by Camera Press and released Wednesday, April 28, 2021, is Britain's...
Prince William, Kate release photos to mark 10th anniversary