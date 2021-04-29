Dance studios and Rockbridge Symphony to performin concert Saturday

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Hopkins Green is normally a quiet place, filled with blossoms and the occasional child, but the Rockbridge Symphony is about to change that.

“So we’re hoping that, once we start making the music, it will draw the attention of the people who are already downtown on a Saturday afternoon,” said Yi-Ping Chen, Music Director for the symphony.

They are rehearsing to finally bring a special show to the park Saturday, partnering with the Rockbridge Ballet and Halestone Dance Studio.

“It is our first collaboration, I believe, with the dance studios,” Chen said. “And I only started last spring, so it was a good opportunity for me to really reach out to the community and establish new connections.”

“The opportunity to dance with live music is really special,” said Mauri Connors, Halestone’s Artistic Director, “and that happens a lot in college programs I think, but it doesn’t always happen as much at the community studio level. So we definitely look for more opportunities for the students to dance to live music.”

It’s also a return to public events after a long year of COVID-caused cancellations.

“Most musicians are just happy to be playing again after a long rest,” Chen said. “Right?”

“For us, it’s been a fun challenge to dance to this kind of music, cause we don’t often get to dance to these musical instruments,” said Connors. “And the kids have been, the students have been reflecting on that. Oh, these are different sounds, these are different rhythms. SO that’s something we’ve been working on.”

The show begins at 1:30 Saturday.

