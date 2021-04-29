Danville Farmers’ Market gears up for summer season

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - One local farmers market is preparing to get back into full swing.

The Danville Farmers’ Market will begin its summer markets Saturday.

They say some coronavirus restrictions will remain in place.

However, they plan to utilize their entire space as they head into the season.

“We will have the whole building again and have more vendors and of course as we go into the season and produce gets heavier and heavier, we naturally have more vendors anyway, so it’s just more space to be able to accommodate everybody,” said Kenny Porzio, manager.

Their season will run from May to October.

