EARLY YEARS: Fit Learning Roanoke offers extra help, boost for upcoming school year

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Third grader Nathaniel Wilson is working on language arts, reading and math skills at Fit Learning Roanoke.

And you can tell he loves hanging out with director Teresa Lyons.

“It’s kind of like a different thing from what we’re doing at school, but somehow actually helps at my school,” says Nathaniel.

Fit Learning Roanoke offers learning assistance for preschoolers to adults.

“We do a very intensive assessment to really pinpoint where the areas of weakness and strength are, and we just build from there,” says Fit Learning Roanoke director Teresa Lyons.

Once a student is enrolled, the plan is for 50 hours of instruction. That’s one hour a day, five days a week for 10 consecutive weeks.

Lyons says it’s the equivalent of one to two years of learning.

“The reason is that our model produces one to two years of growth in 50 hours. So, it’s a really consistent model that’s allowing our kids to close those academic gaps very quickly,” says Lyons.

The exercises students work on focus on mastering skills at a faster pace.

“Many kids know their math facts, but they’re so slow at them. So, when they have to do a more difficult task, they’re spending more time thinking than working,” says Lyons.

As students build those skills, they can also accumulate points as an incentive. Nathaniel loves to fish, and he got something pretty cool from the prize basket.

“Well, you can save up little point things and you can get something. The best thing I got was a tackle box,” says Nathaniel.

With summer approaching, Fit Learning Roanoke is offering shorter, one- to two-week intensive programs to help kids get a boost for the new school year.

Lyons says the pandemic has also led to more students needing her services.

“We’ve had a lot more interest from families coming in, particularly for the summer, as they’re looking for their children to be ready to go back to school after realizing we’ve got a lot of catching up to do,” says Lyons.

Lyons says the unique game show environment helps motivate kids of all disabilities and challenges.

“The kids feel the fun, because they stay highly motivated, they’re engaged, they’re working for the goals, they’re setting their goals, they’re determining whether they meet their goals. Really, it’s not me doing the instruction, it’s the children engaging,” she says.

Nathaniel agrees.

“Definitely come here. It’s pretty nice,” he says.

