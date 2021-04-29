Gov. Northam updates mask guidance, expands spectator limit for outdoor sports early

RICHMOND Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Ralph Northam amended Executive Order Seventy-Two Thursday to reflect the CDC’s new guidance on mask use in outdoor settings.

Updated CDC guidelines state that those who are fully vaccinated do not have to wear masks outdoors when alone or in small gatherings. Guidelines still require people wear masks indoors and outdoors at large, crowded events such as concerts, sporting events and graduation ceremonies.

“The CDC’s recommendations underscore what we have said all along—vaccinations are the way we will put this pandemic behind us and get back to normal life,” said Governor Northam. “Our increasing vaccination rate and decreasing number of new COVID-19 cases has made it possible to ease mitigation measures in a thoughtful and measured manner. I encourage all Virginians who have not yet received the vaccine to make an appointment today.”

The executive order was also revised to allow up to 1,000 spectators at recreational sporting events, effective immediately. The change was previously set to go into effect May 15. As previously announced, other new mitigation efforts will go into effect that day.

The governor expects to roll back remaining capacity limits in mid-June, as long as numbers remain stable and vaccination progress continues.

So far, more than 3.7 million Virginians have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 2.5 million are fully vaccinated. A person is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving their last dose.

To register for a vaccine, click here or call 877-829-4682.

