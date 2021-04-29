Historic Masonic Theatre announces summer concert series

CLIFTON FORGE, Va. (WDBJ) - Live music has scheduled a return to Clifton Forge this summer.

The Historic Masonic Theatre announced a series of Friday night concerts beginning in early June.

But they won’t be inside the hundred-year old building. They are moving outside to the amphitheater in back, because it provides more room for seating.

”Right now, we can have up to 250 in the theater, and it is 550 seats,” explained Justin Reiter, the theatre’s Executive Director. “But for a theater to really work, you’ve got to have full capacity, because the performers are still charging the same amount. So I’d have to pass that on to the ticket buyer, and I don’t want to have to do that right now.”

They also have a full program of free outdoor movies scheduled for the amphitheater on Sunday afternoons.

