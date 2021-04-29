Humble Hustle makes progress on Project P.A.R.K. initiative

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The non-profit Humble Hustle is making progress on their new initiative--Project P.A.R.K. which stands for Peaceful Areas of Recreation for Kids.

Humble Hustle leaders are working to update and renovate Villa Heights park, where the non-profit is based.

With the help of the Roanoke outside grant and community funding, the organization has their first phase almost complete--the asphalt basketball court.

“It just goes back to the Humble Hustle mission, everything we do is execution, we set out a goal, we write it down, we plan it out, we get the community involved and we do it,” Xavier Duckett, Founder and Executive Director of Humble Hustle, said.

As part of Project Park, the playground at Villa Heights will also be updated, along with other recreational spaces.

