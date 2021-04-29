Interior renovations begin at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Major renovations have restored the exterior of St. Andrew’s Catholic Church. And now the work has moved inside the Roanoke landmark.

Crews have put up extensive scaffolding, providing access to the interior walls and ceiling.

They’re beginning phase three of a major project that began with the replacement of the steeples several years ago.

Father Kevin Segerblom is the Pastor of St. Andrew’s Catholic Church.

“So really just an entire restoration of the interior, everything that needs to be touched up, paint, plaster, all of that,” Segerblom told WDBJ7 Thursday afternoon. “And of course it’s comprehensive. It’s all throughout. As you can see behind me, the scaffolding covers just about every surface of the interior of the church.”

During the week, the church holds Daily Mass in the social hall, but weekend services will continue to use the main sanctuary.

Segerblom said the congregation and community have responded with strong support, and said the church is “just shy” of its fundraising goal.

The church hopes to complete the interior work, and the multi-year renovation, in early September.

