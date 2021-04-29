Name released of teenage boy who died following Roanoke shooting

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police has released the name of a teenage boy who died after being shot Monday.

16-year-old Jaquice Kearney, of Roanoke, was one of the victims in a shooting that took place on Salem Turnpike April 26. Officers found two juvenile boys in the area near 30th Street after hearing shots fired and seeing to males running, one with a firearm. The two victims were taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where Jacquice later died.

The two suspects were located in a home in the 600 block of Naho Street NW and were taken in for questioning. Both were juveniles, as well. One, a 15-year-old, was charged with second-degree murder, aggravated assault and two counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony. The second boy was not charged. Detectives determined all four boys knew each other.

Jaquice’s family wanted the above photo of him shared.

Police say the investigation remains ongoing.

