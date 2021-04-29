New River Valley Carnival is back as COVID restrictions ease

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - In Christiansburg, the New River Valley Carnival is back for the first time since 2019.

The owners say this has been a long time in coming, but they are happy to be back.

Attendees can expect a good time, but with a few COVID-19 safety protocols.

The fair will also be operating at a lower capacity.

The president of the Cole Shows Amusement Company says they’ve also added close to two dozen hand sanitizing stations to make sure folks are safe and can still have a good time.

“I’m very thankful to finally be back to work, and hopefully be back to work 100% soon,” said R.C. Cole the president of Cole Shows Amusement Company.

Until then, added safety measures like extra social distancing and frequent sanitizing will be in place.

“Anything anybody can do right now to get us back to our traditional way of life and I think the fair the carnival, I mean it’s American tradition so I think it’s a step in the right direction that everybody needs to be going right now,” said Cole.

Cole says this is only their second event of the year and they hope it can continue.

“We are doing everything we can in our power to make this work, but I like to ask the public to help us make it work as well,” said Cole.

The carnival is also introducing a new ride called ‘The Brute’. It was brought from the Netherlands, and will have its first go round at the carnival.

The carnival is from April 29th to May 9th at the New River Valley Mall parking lot.

