Phase out Virginia income tax, says GOP candidate for governor Peter Doran

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Peter Doran’s campaign for governor touches on many of the issues that other conservative candidates have raised, but a central theme he stressed during an interview with WDBJ7 was phasing out Virginia’s income tax.

“I believe Virginia should be the best. That means number one in schools, safety and jobs,” Doran said in our recent interview. “And if we’re going to be the best, we need to phase out the state income tax.”

Doran said that would supercharge Virginia’s economy.

And he said phasing out Virginia’s income tax is a winning political issue as well.

“Tennessee, nine other states total in America have already gone to zero percent,” Doran said, “and I already know as a Republican that that is a great start for a conversation that will win over Democrats and Independents.”

Doran is the former CEO of a Washington D.C. think tank, and an author.

He said his vision for Virginia includes new thinking and innovative ideas, such as the high-speed transportation system known as hyperloop. Doran proposes a hub in southwest Virginia.

“We can connect six states together. And you can reach the capitol of Tennessee from Roanoke in 30 minutes. You can get to Washington D.C. in 30 minutes,” Doran said. “This is a game-changer for our Commonwealth.’

Recent campaign finance reports show Doran trailing far behind most of the other candidates in fundraising.

But he said Virginians will rally around a winning vision.

“You shouldn’t and you can’t buy this nomination,” Doran said. “You should have to earn it. And that’s what I’m out here doing, earning the support of Republicans.”

Republicans will choose their statewide ticket during an unassembled convention on May 8. Between now and then we will profile each of the seven GOP candidates running for Governor.

On Friday, we will hear from Glenn Youngkin.

