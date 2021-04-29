Playground equipment vandalized at Wytheville elementary school

WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Authorities are investigating a vandalism that took place at Spiller Elementary School recently.

The Wytheville Police Department said playground equipment was damaged over the weekend. The equipment and picnic tables purchased by the Spiller Parent Teacher Association were damaged and moved to various locations.

The school’s playground is not for public use, and is surrounded by fencing with locked gates.

The police department said it suspects teenagers or adults in doing the damage. It reminded people that anyone found on Spiller school property who is not an invited guest will be charged with trespassing.

Wytheville Police said it would be doing extra patrols around the school after hours and on the weekends.

Wythe County School resource officers are investigating the incident. If you have any information, you can contact the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office or email tips to wpdtips@wytheville.org. If you see anyone on the school’s property after hours, Wytheville Police advises you to call 911.

Playground equipment and picnic tables were damaged at Spiller Elementary School in Wytheville.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.