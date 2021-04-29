Advertisement

Pulaski woman hits jackpot after matching all five numbers in Cash 5 game

Mari Hall, of Pulaski, won the Cash 5 with EZ Match jackpot after matching all five winning...
Mari Hall, of Pulaski, won the Cash 5 with EZ Match jackpot after matching all five winning numbers.(VA Lottery)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - One Pulaski woman has some extra spending money after matching all five winning number in the April 21 Cash 5 drawing.

Mari Hall won the jackpot - a $274,355 jackpot to be exact. Her Cash 5 with EZ Match ticket had all the right numbers: 10-30-35-38-41. Hall used Easy Pick and the computer selected the numbers for her.

“It just feels unbelievable! I can’t believe it!” Hall said.

Cash 5 is a rolling jackpot, starting at $100,000. If no one matches all five number, the jackpot increases for the next drawing. The odds of matching all five numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 749,398.

Hall, who is a caregiver, said she plans to use her winnings to pay bills and take care of her family.

The winning ticket was bought at Food City, located at 1400 Bob White Boulevard in Pulaski.

