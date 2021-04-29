Roanoke City’s Mayor, councilman react to Monday’s fatal shooting

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Thursday afternoon, Roanoke City police identified a 16-year-old who died following Monday’s fatal shooting.

Police say Jaquice Kearney was killed in a shooting near 30th street and Salem Turnpike. Another teen was also injured. A 15-year-old is facing a second-degree murder charge in connection with the shooting.

Mayor Sherman Lea released a statement on the violence Thursday afternoon. WDBJ7 spoke with him via Zoom shortly afterward.

The Mayor was upset by this shooting, saying it many ways it is different from other shootings and that it was frightening that teenagers are caught up in this violence.

“The alarm bell goes off big time when we have youth, 15-year-old,” he said. “Think about that, 15 years old, who are going out and shooting young people, shooting others and that’s not the way to resolve conflict.”

He said at the same time these teens were shot, a team with the Gun Violence Prevention Commission was at work. Lea said they were wrapping up a grant submission to the state that would support a Youth and Gang Violence Community Assessment for this summer.

Lea said Roanoke City has had as many shooting deaths as months in the year so far, and 17 people have been injured by gunfire.

“I’m just tired of seeing the signs in our community says “Black Lives Matter.” Well, show me black lives matter!” he said. “Take those signs not in front of our police station - we don’t have those kinds of problems with our police officers. Take that sign and go out and stand over on Salem Avenue and other areas in these housing developments and say, ‘Hey, do black lives matter to you? Do they matter?’ If it does, then let’s stop this senseless shooting and killing of one another!”

He says he wants people to know the city is at work, trying to establish long-term solutions to the violence. But he reiterated today in an emotional statement that everyone needs to be involved.

“What’s going on in the community? What are the parents doing? Where are the guardians? The grandparents? The aunts and uncles?” he exclaimed. “What are you teaching and telling our children? We’ve got to be responsible here and be accountable for what kids and young people are doing in the community!”

Mayor Lea says he’s had a lot of people reach out after work of the incident incident spread on social media. They’re asking him what can be done.

He wants people to know the Gun Violence Prevention Council isn’t just sitting and watching this play out that they do have plans.

When we spoke with Mayor Lea Thursday afternoon, Councilman Job Cobb joined him and discussed some of the Gun Violence Prevention Commission’s initiatives.

Cobb said the Commission’s work is starting and they plan to be very active beginning this summer and fall.

“And we’ll explore things that are working, we’ll continue to discover things that we can do differently. But this is an action plan that we’re putting into action this month and this is the culmination of the important planning work that we needed to do to lay the foundation for us to be able to do tangible work that’s going to make a different over the long term.”

In his press release, Mayor Lea also outlined other work that the Commission is planning to do:

Continued neighborhood outreach from the RESET volunteer team, led by Lloyd Merchant, and the Roanoke Police Department connecting with neighbors experiencing the trauma of violence.

Continued Rapid Response long-term care for families who have experienced loss and trauma with additional resources for support.

A mobile public art project traveling to neighborhoods throughout the City to provide creative expression in addressing violence and creating safer neighborhoods.

An after-school and summer pilot program on Positive Action – teaching our children and youth how to honor and value themselves while honoring and valuing each other and finding peaceful ways to resolve conflict.

Basic Trauma Training Workshops for the Community – teaching how to recognize trauma and how to work with each other to carefully navigate pathways to healing.

Community Outreach events, including youth summits, to receive input on the Community Assessment and to create opportunities for youth to work and play safely right where they live. We are seeking to connect with community partners who are willing to host and/or support these events.

A Series of conversations with local businesses on how you can partner with the Commission to provide workforce opportunities and mentoring with our youth

