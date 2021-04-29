Roanoke mom finds her school pod creation to be a success

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One local Roanoke mom has gotten creative this past year in finding a way to keep her kid safe while letting her still interact with others. She created a school pod for several students, and she believes it has been a success.

The group of Fishburn Park Elementary students have 30 days left of school--but not in the classroom. They have been learning together in a school pod every weekday at Jennifer Evan’s house.

“They help keep me happy and it’s nice to have company around instead of being bored all the time just doing school work,” third grader Jacoby Veinote. said.

Evans created this school pod for her daughter Abigail in second grade and a few others, like Jacoby, who wanted to join.

“They’re like a little family and they are wonderful at helping and supporting and just taking care of each other,” Evans said.

From math worksheets to learning about bees through videos and even participating in educational activities like field trips, these kids say this school pod got them through such an unconventional year.

“Sill get to interact with people and I’m not by myself. . . It helps you be more happy,” Andrea Veinote, a fifth grader in the school pod, said. She is in the pod with her younger brother, Jacoby.

“Things they do in school we try to do it here so it’s somewhat normal for them,” Evans explained.

Roanoke city elementary students were on a hybrid schedule throughout most the pandemic, but Evans felt keeping the kids out of school and in a smaller group was safer. Now with school wrapping up, Evans doesn’t regret her decision.

“For the most part, they’ve done amazing, they all got straight As and they’re doing so well, and I’m super proud of them. . . I’ve given them a safe space to come and they’re all like my kids now,” she said.

