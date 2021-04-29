Advertisement

Sen. Kaine works to improve VA shipyards

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) speaks with reporters.
Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) speaks with reporters.
By Pete DeLuca
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C., Va. (WDBJ) - Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) introduced new legislation to improve American shipyards.

The bipartisan bill aims to provide $25 billion in funding to public and private shipyards in Virginia’s Hampton Roads area and in other coastal states.

“So we improve our shipyards, which is great for the nation’s defense, but it also is really good for the shipbuilding workforce which is an important component in Virginia communities and many others,” said Kaine.

If approved, the funding will come from the Defense Production Act.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryann Kress can walk short distances, but uses her wheelchair now, full time.
Roanoke woman gets nurse position after receiving several rejections
Courtesy Twitter/@lancasterracing
Lancaster still on ventilator after crash at Talladega
Donald Hemmings, Shyheem Martin and Shamondrick Perry (Source: Richmond Police)
3 arrested, more suspects sought in shooting that left 3-month-old, mother dead in Virginia
Franchise owners, local leaders and the Montgomery County Chamber Commerce prepare to cut the...
New restaurant opens, Christiansburg Marketplace continues to grow
Roanoke Co. authorities find missing 8-year-old safe

Latest News

The Danville Farmers' Market will begin its summer season Saturday.
Danville Farmers’ Market gears up for summer season
Mari Hall, of Pulaski, won the Cash 5 with EZ Match jackpot after matching all five winning...
Pulaski woman hits jackpot after matching all five numbers in Cash 5 game
The amphitheater behind the Historic Masonic Theatre in Clifton Forge, Va.
Historic Masonic Theatre announces summer concert series
Gov. Northam updates mask guidance, expands spectator limit for outdoor sports early