Showers and storms return to the forecast

WEATHER HEADLINES

Summer-like heat returns Thursday

Humid with a few showers/storms late Thursday

Late-week front brings showers and seasonable weekend

THURSDAY

Much like the past few days, look for a rapid warmup to around 80° by lunchtime and low/mid 80s by the afternoon. Skies will turn variably to mostly cloudy through the day as our next cold front arrives. This will bring a chance of showers and storms by the evening which linger into early Friday morning. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the extreme western part of our area under a marginal risk of severe weather later today.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed the extreme western part of our area under a marginal risk of severe storms later today. (WDBJ Weather)

As a whole, the daylight hours of Thursday should be dry and also the last days of 80s until early next week.

Showers are possible late Thursday into early Friday morning. (WDBJ)

FRIDAY

Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible very early Friday morning as the cold front moves across the area. The best coverage will be areas west of the Blue Ridge Parkway with fewer showers east of the Blue Ridge.

The front will also bring more seasonable weather for a few days with highs around 70° Friday and Saturday. Along with the cooler weather, winds turn blustery behind the front Friday into Saturday morning.

THE WEEKEND

Saturday will be the “cooler” of the two weekend days with highs around 70°. Sunday will be warmer with increasing sunshine. Afternoon highs return to the upper 70s to low 80s.

Pleasant weather returns this weekend. (WDBJ Weather)

NEXT WEEK

Sunday, into next week, the forecast turns increasingly warmer with only isolated precipitation chances. Based on the overall pattern, it looks like it may be safe to begin planting. Not frost/freeze is expected in the next 10 days. This would take us into the second week of May which is typically beyond the latest frost and freeze.

