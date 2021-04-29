Thermal systems manufacturer to invest $7M to expand Rockbridge Co. operation

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A thermal systems manufacturer is set to invest $7 million to establish a manufacturing facility in Rockbridge County.

Governor Ralph Northam made the announcement Thursday. Modine Manufacturing Company plans to convert its former warehouse on Collierstown Road into an operation producing highly engineered data center cooling solutions.

“Virginia boasts the largest data center market in the country, and this growing industry requires state-of-the-art cooling systems manufactured by leaders like Modine,” said Governor Northam. “We are grateful that this longtime Virginia employer has decided to deepen its roots in our Commonwealth, creating 21st-century jobs and producing a high-demand, world-class product right here in the Shenandoah Valley.”

The company - founded in 1916 and headquartered in Wisconsin - specializes in thermal management systems and components. Modine has operations in North and South America, Europe and Asia. A manufacturing facility in Buena Vista has been operational since 1963 and employs more than 260 people.

“For 58 years, we have partnered with Rockbridge County to become a leading supplier of HVAC solutions for a variety of markets and end users, and this investment signals a continued commitment to that mission,” said Neil Brinker, CEO of Modine Manufacturing Company. “This site was selected as a result of the capabilities of the workforce, both hourly and salaried, and our confidence in their ability to quickly and safely begin producing high-quality HVAC solutions for our data center customers. We are excited to work with the Commonwealth of Virginia and Rockbridge County to begin hiring and equipping these new employees to meet the needs of our customers.”

Virginia successfully competed with several other states for the project, which will create 60 new jobs after full ramp-up. The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Rockbridge County, the Shenandoah Valley Partnership and The Port of Virginia to secure the project, and Governor Northam approved a $194,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Rockbridge County with the project.

“The conversion of Modine’s warehousing facility in Rockbridge County to a manufacturing facility is a significant win for our region,” said Dan Lyons, Chairman of the Rockbridge County Board of Supervisors. “Modine’s financial investment in this facility and the creation of new jobs are vital to economic growth and prosperity. Modine has been a staple in our region for many years, and we look forward to the company’s continued success in Rockbridge.”

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.