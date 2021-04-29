Traeger Grills to invest $3M in Wythe County operation

RURAL RETREAT, Va. (WDBJ) - A grill pellet manufacturing company is set to invest nearly $3 million to establish a new manufacturing facility in Wythe County.

Governor Ralph Northam made the announcement Wednesday regarding Traeger Grills. The company’s Wythe County location will purchase forest products sourced exclusively from Virginia’s hardwood resource. Fifteen new employees will be hired.

“Thanks to companies like Traegar Grills, forestry contributes $21 billion to our economy each year and supports thousands of quality jobs across our Commonwealth,” said Governor Northam. “Our Administration remains focused on supporting our diverse hardwood forests, ensuring they continue to provide a sustainable and natural raw material for manufacturers. We thank Traeger Grills for their commitment to this shared goal and the economic impact they will have on Southwest Virginia and the Commonwealth.”

Traeger Grills will partner with Musser Lumber to source Virginia-grown hardwood residual products. The partnership will allow Traeger Grills to manufacturer a variety of flavored grill pellets for all types of cooking. The company expects to buy several million pounds of hardwood products each month, which the governor’s office said will create an important new market for the Commonwealth’s hardwood sawmills and forest landowners.

“Traeger’s collaboration and co-location with Musser Lumber is a perfect example of how we can find creative ways to add value to Virginia’s forest products,” said Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Bettina Ring. “I am pleased that we could partner with Wythe County to welcome Traeger Grills into our thriving forest products community and look forward to many years of working together to support this essential industry.”

Virginia is partnering with Wythe County and the Joint Industrial Development Authority of Wythe County, Wytheville, and Rural Retreat on the project through the Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development Fund. Gov. Northam approved a $75,000 grant from the AFID Fund to secure the project for Virginia, which Wythe County will match with local funds.

“Wythe County’s vibrant forest products sector is growing thanks to the addition of a state-of-the-art hardwood pellet mill being opened in Rural Retreat by Traeger Grills,” said David A. Kause. Chairman of the Joint Industrial Development Authority of Wythe County, Wytheville, and Rural Retreat. “Traeger joins venerable enterprises like Musser Lumber, a company whose long-term success helped enable this advancement. The Joint Industrial Development Authority is pleased to support this industry leader as it makes a notable investment and creates jobs in our region.”

“We welcome Traeger to Wythe County and are very pleased they chose to partner with Musser Lumber to locate their manufacturing facility here,” said Delegate Jeffrey L. Campbell. “The pro-business climate, favorable tax structure, and outstanding workforce in Wythe County continue to attract new investment and jobs and I look forward to the company’s continued success.”

