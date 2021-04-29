Virginia leaders respond to President’s speech to Congress

Some of Virginia’s political leaders sent messages in response to President Biden’s speech to a joint session of Congress Wednesday night.

Governor Ralph Northam:

“In Virginia, we have made it a priority to enact policies that help hard-working families—whether it’s increasing access to quality, affordable child care and health care, support for new mothers and babies, or tuition-free community college through our G3 program. This pro-family agenda is improving the of lives of Virginians across our Commonwealth, and I’m thrilled to see President Biden take these steps at the national level. Policies like investing in HBCUs, providing tuition assistance for undocumented students, and making early childhood education accessible for all, send a clear message that we want everyone to succeed—no matter who you are or where you’re from.

“I’m proud to have a partner in Washington, D.C. who is truly committed to supporting our working families, and I urge Virginia’s federal delegation to back the American Families Plan.”

Rep. Ben Cline (R-6):

“I was disappointed by the President’s address to Congress tonight. Despite a national debt of $28+ trillion, the far-left’s tax-and-spend philosophy, being pushed by Speaker Pelosi and the Squad, has overtaken the Biden Administration and shows an utter lack of regard to the economic consequences future generations will be forced to pay. He and his party’s belief that the federal government is best equipped to help our Nation through these difficult times, rather than meaningful partnerships with states and businesses, is worrisome. This Administration and its allies in Congress are seeking to fundamentally change the role government plays in citizens’ lives, which will only make people more reliant on federal aid. The United States is headed down a slippery slope, and I urge the President to reverse course before it’s too late.”

US Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA):

Gosh it feels good to hear from a President who's all about hope over fear, unity over division, and science over fiction. I'm proud to partner with Joe and Kamala every day, and look forward to our next 100 days of hard work to keep building America back better. — Tim Kaine (@timkaine) April 29, 2021

US Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA):

We’re going to beat COVID-19. America's brightest days are ahead and full of potential. The next step is to put aside partisan divides and do the work necessary to keep our nation competitive and power growth and opportunity in the 21st century. — Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) April 29, 2021

