Cancer survivor performing virtual show in Downtown Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Known for his award-winning one-man show, “Tomatoes Tried to Kill Me But Banjos Saved My Life,” Keith Alessi will be joined by local pickers Jim Cole, Lynn Hill, Dean Hill, and Tony Hutchins for this special virtual event hosted by The Spot on Kirk.

Alessi’s show follows his powerful story of surviving esophageal cancer, and has been performed around the world, including a sold-out run off-Broadway in 2019. The show merges a tale of the healing power of arts and connecting with others’ health journeys.

The show is free, and a link to the stream is available at the Spot on Kirk website, Facebook page and Instagram account at 7:00 p.m.

Proceeds from donations given at this event will benefit the Carilion Clinic Cancer Center. Once fully supported, the center will enhance cancer care in western Virginia by providing access to more advanced treatment options, a team of highly rated doctors and care for rare or complex cancers. Expanded opportunities for research and sophisticated clinical trials will continue to advance care. Donations accepted at carilionfoundation.org/cancer-center

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.