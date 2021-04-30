Advertisement

Cancer survivor performing virtual show in Downtown Roanoke

Keith Alessi’s award winning story will be streamed online Friday at The Spot on Kirk.
Keith Alessi’s award winning story will be streamed online Friday at The Spot on Kirk.
By Rachel Schneider
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Known for his award-winning one-man show, “Tomatoes Tried to Kill Me But Banjos Saved My Life,” Keith Alessi will be joined by local pickers Jim Cole, Lynn Hill, Dean Hill, and Tony Hutchins for this special virtual event hosted by The Spot on Kirk.

Alessi’s show follows his powerful story of surviving esophageal cancer, and has been performed around the world, including a sold-out run off-Broadway in 2019. The show merges a tale of the healing power of arts and connecting with others’ health journeys.

The show is free, and a link to the stream is available at the Spot on Kirk website, Facebook page and Instagram account at 7:00 p.m.

Proceeds from donations given at this event will benefit the Carilion Clinic Cancer Center. Once fully supported, the center will enhance cancer care in western Virginia by providing access to more advanced treatment options, a team of highly rated doctors and care for rare or complex cancers. Expanded opportunities for research and sophisticated clinical trials will continue to advance care. Donations accepted at carilionfoundation.org/cancer-center

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

16-year-old Jaquice Kearney died following a shooting in Roanoke April 26.
Name released of teenage boy who died following Roanoke shooting
Gov. Northam updates mask guidance, expands spectator limit for outdoor sports early
Two deputies were fatally shot in a standoff at a home in Watauga County, North Carolina.
Officials: 5 dead, including 2 deputies, in hours-long standoff in Watauga County, NC
VMI Cadet Bradley Biller posted this picture of the $100 bill another cadet turned into the...
VMI cadet’s post goes viral
At a virtual press conference on Wednesday attorneys and four of the eight women in the...
A.R.E. Camp at center of two lawsuits; sexual assault survivors speak out

Latest News

FILE - This May 17, 2018 file photo shows packs of menthol cigarettes and other tobacco...
US vows again to ban menthol flavor in cigarettes, cigars
Real Water has been marketed since at least 2013 as premium “alkalized” drinking water with...
More hepatitis cases linked to ‘Real Water’ brand amid FDA probe
The Facebook event page for Lexington, Va., virtual town hall event on vaccinations.
Lexington holding virtual town hall on vaccinations
Syringes await COVID vaccinations at a clinic.
Central Shenandoah Health District reaches milestone