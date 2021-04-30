Advertisement

Small pets die, multiple people displaced after house fire in Roanoke

According to Roanoke Fire-EMS, hoarding conditions made it tough to extinguish the flames.
WDBJ
WDBJ(WDBJ)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Fire-EMS responded to a house fire in the 2700 block of Garden City Blvd SE Friday.

Units found smoke leaving each side of the building when they arrived and marked the fire under control within 25 minutes of dispatch.

The Red Cross is helping two adults and one child that were displaced from their home.

Please avoid the area as the road continues to be temporarily shut.

Check back for updates.

