Danville Community College weighs in on Biden free community college proposal

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - One local community college is weighing in after President Biden’s free community college pitch.

Danville Community College says they support expanded education access.

They say Biden’s pitch to Congress Wednesday would help with making education more affordable.

They say education isn’t a partisan issue, but is important for competing in a global economy.

“As a country, as we’re trying to become more globally competitive, I think education is a major component of that, and so any way we can of course extend and expand that access I think is important,” said Dr. Cornelius Johnson, vice president of academic affairs and student services.

Biden has proposed to put over $100 billion toward free community college.

