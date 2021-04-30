Danville crews train for swiftwater rescues

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ/Danville Life Saving Crew Release) - Rescue crews from Danville are practicing for an expected need in the coming months to save people from water emergencies.

Swiftwater Rescue team members of the Danville Life Saving Crew spent a chilly, rainy Saturday training in the Dan River. “When emergencies occur, it is rarely a beautiful, sunny and 75F day. Anything can happen at any time, and we all have to be prepared to accomplish the task regardless of the elements,” said Medic Charlotte Newnam, who coordinated the day’s training.

As the weather warms and more people venture outside looking for a way to cool down, rescue crews expect the potential for water-related emergencies will increase. That led to weekend training at the Danville Area Training Center and in the water.

“The Swiftwater Rescue team is called into action on all water-related emergencies within the city, as well as in surrounding areas in Pittsylvania or Caswell County,” said Crew Chief Robbie Woodall. “Emergencies may occur because of stranded boaters, swimmers in distress, missing persons near bodies of water, stranded pets, or other conditions that place people and animals in jeopardy,” added Battalion Training Chief Tommy Barber. The DLSC team generally responds to about ten water rescue calls per year.

Danville Water Rescue Training (Danville Life Saving Crew)

The training includes numerous components. According to Deputy Chief Bryan Fox, “team members reviewed boat operations and maneuvers, covering various sections of the river to plan different approaches based on the distinct characteristics of each section.”

With water temperature averaging approximately 53F, swiftwater technicians spend swim time in the water to acclimate to the different water conditions. Numerous boat types are utilized, depending on the need, including motorized boats, as well as paddle-driven. “The technicians assessed different current flows along the river and incorporated the use of eddies,” said Fox. The Crew’s utility terrain vehicle was also incorporated as the Riverwalk trail was evaluated for potential hazards.”

“The Swiftwater team is only one component of the Special Operations at the Danville Life Saving Crew. Other special operations teams include Dive, Drone, Extrication, and the Rescue Task Force,” said Newnam.

The Danville Life Saving Crew is a 501(c)3 organization with a team of more than 140 professionals serving the Danville region. Its mission is “to be the leader in providing pre-hospital care to the sick and injured.”

The Crew is always ready to talk with those who are interested in volunteering or employment. If you would like more information, contact the Danville Life Saving Crew by visiting dlsc.org/recruiting-information

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.