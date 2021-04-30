Faith Christian School students, faculty and parents take part in annual Project Faith service day

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Close to three hundred people from Faith Christian School in Roanoke County came together on Friday, April 30th to paint and clean up Mill Mountain Zoo. It was part of their annual school-wide fundraiser.

Despite Friday’s strong winds, Faith Christian lower school students, faculty and staff members, and parents spent the day outdoors at the zoo--making a difference one paint stroke at a time.

“I believe that it’s important to help other people and not just grow alone, but if you grow you can grow with other people and help build each other up,” Lillian Carmouche, a Fifth Grader at Faith Christian School, said.

The Faith Christian School community painted fences and cleaned up mulch on the zoo grounds.

“It feels great to be with my friends helping and talking, it’s just, Project Faith is a really fun day,” Faith Christian School fifth grader Kinley McGee said.

Project Faith is the school’s annual fundraiser, where family and friends raise money for the school. while the school gets to give back to the community through service.

“Last year after the shutdown, we were disappointed to not be able to end the year together but we’ve been on campus all year long together, and we are so thankful to do this service day again together, and it’s one of my favorite days of the year,” Kristan Brown, the Faith Christian School Lower School Head, said.

The school had to postpone their spring service day to September last year due to COVID, but this year, their 20th annual Project Faith day is taking place right on schedule.

“Faith Christian School, part of its motto is a will to serve, and we want to teach kids to love others the way that Christ loves us and part of that is through service,” Brown explained.

“It’s nice because our whole school gathers and everyone really enjoys being together,” Carmouche added.

In addition to the students helping out at the zoo, the middle and high school students spent Project Faith volunteering at HopeTree Family Services.

In Roanoke, Lindsay Cayne, WDBJ7.”>>

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.