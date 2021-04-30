Advertisement

Falwell Jr. appears at student event and invites crowd to ‘real Liberty graduation’

Liberty University sued Falwell and banned employees from speaking with him just two weeks prior to Thursday night’s showing.
Published: Apr. 30, 2021
(WDBJ) - Jerry Falwell Jr. emerged Thursday night at an outdoor stand-up comedy event with students, and proceeded to invite the crowd to his farm on May 8 for a ‘real Liberty graduation.”

“I just want to invite all the seniors to my farm on May 8. We’re going to have the real Liberty graduation,” he said to the students, standing on a small stage erected outside an off-campus student house, according to the video reviewed by POLITICO. “If you’re not a senior but you date one, you can come, too.”

A student told Politico that Falwell was not expected to show up, but that he arrived suddenly out of nowhere with his wife Becki during the event before quickly hopping up on stage, lamenting that his student daughter — who he said was in the audience — had asked him not to appear.

“You’re still my president!” one student yelled when Falwell took the stage, according to the video. Others present laughed and cheered his name as he continued his appearance.

Liberty University sued Falwell and banned employees from speaking with him just two weeks prior to Thursday night’s showing.

