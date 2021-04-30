Hometown Eats: Dale’s Diner in Montvale

MONTVALE, Va. (WDBJ) - Right along the highway between Roanoke and Bedford, you’ll find a soon to be famous restaurant that already is a hit with the locals. Since opening several years ago, Dale’s Diner has attracted folks for authentic and homemade country cooking.

“In my experience going to other restaurants trying to find home-cooking that everybody seemed to like, you know you may find one item but you can’t find everything you like,” said owner Dale West. “So my goal is to try and cook everything homemade and do everything the best I could.”

They offer country staples like barbecue and succulent meatloaf that are accompanied by knockout sides. Some people argue the green beans here are as good as you can find anywhere.

But there are a few menu items that really stand out and put Dale’s Diner on the list of must-trys. West is serving up authentic Kenny burgers, which pays homage to a classic item served in these parts that few restaurants still offer. West has the original Kenny burger sauce that pairs perfectly with the burger patty.

Another must-try here is the famous pound cakes, served in a variety of flavors. West shared a little secret with WDBJ about the pound cakes. When they are done cooking, he pokes holes in the top before pouring a syrup mixture over it, which moistens the cake all the way though.

“By poking holes in the top and letting that icing drip through, it gives it a nice sweetness throughout,” said WDBJ7′s Josh Birch.

Dale’s Diner is located at 11076 TpkeMontvale, 3010, W Lynchburg Salem Turnpike, Montvale, VA 24122. Their phone number is (540) 947-2580.

If you have a local restaurant we should check out, send us an email at news@wdbj7.com

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.