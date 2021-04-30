Jerry’s Family Restaurant in Vinton to reopen on Saturday

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Vinton restaurant beloved in the community is officially reopening on Saturday, April 31st.

Jerry’s Family Restaurant closed temporarily in October, blaming limited seating options, since hey had to take away outdoor seating because of winter weather. Now that the weather’s warmed up, they’re opening their doors once again.

“We’re all happy, we’re all family here, we’re not coworkers we’re family, and we just love getting to see everybody and get back in the swing of things,” Lisa Payne, Manager of Jerry’s Family Restaurant, said.

The hours have changed since the fall. The restaurant will be closed Mondays and Tuesdays until they can get more help. They will be open Wednesdays through Saturdays until 2 p.m. and on Sundays from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

