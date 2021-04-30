Ky. teacher fighting cancer wins national award

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) -A Frankfort High School math teacher is now representing North and South America.

Melissa Crosby is the 2021 Regional Winner of the Dedicated Teacher Awards, one of six teachers named from around the world. The graduate of the University of Kentucky and Georgetown College teaches the 8th grade.

Her goal is to encourage students who do well in math to push themselves further, and to make her students who struggle in math, to believe they can.

One teacher at the high school describes Crosby as someone who “arrives at school before most everyone except the custodians and is normally the very last to leave. She dedicates her planning periods, her transition time (in between classes), and after school hours to helping students master the content in her classes. She is fantastic with differentiated instruction and makes every student feel successful, no matter the degree. More so, she has done this all while fighting off brain tumors and cancer.”

Crosby is now eligible to become the 2021 Dedicated Teacher Awards winner. You can vote for her at https://dedicatedteacher.cambridge.org/finalists/

