LIVE: NFL Draft first round tracker
Multiple players with local connections are projected to be taken in the first round.
CLEVELAND (WDBJ) - The 2021 NFL Draft kicked off with the first round on Thursday night, and multiple players with local connections were projected to be first-round selections.
Updated First Round Picks (through Pick No. 21):
1) Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson - Jaguars
2) Zach Wilson, QB, BYU - Jets
3) Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State - 49ers (via trade with Miami)
4) Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida - Falcons
5) Ja’Marr Chase, WR, LSU - Bengals
6) Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama - Dolphins (via trade with Philadelphia)
7) Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon - Lions
8) Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina - Panthers
9) Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama - Broncos
10) DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama - Eagles (via trade with Dallas)
11) Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State - Bears (via trade with New York Giants)
12) Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State - Cowboys (via trade with Philadelphia)
13) Rashawn Slater, OT, Northwestern - Chargers
14) Alijah Vera-Tucker, G, USC - Jets (via trade with Minnesota)
15) Mac Jones, QB, Alabama - Patriots
16) Zaven Collins, LB, Tulsa - Cardinals
17) Alex Leatherwood, OT, Alabama - Raiders
18) Jaelan Phillips, EDGE, Miami - Dolphins
19) Jamin Davis, LB, Kentucky - Washington Football Team
20) Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida - Giants (via trade with Chicago)
21) Kwity Paye, EDGE, Michigan - Colts
This is a developing story. WDBJ7 will provide updates as the draft continues.
