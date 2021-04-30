Advertisement

LIVE: NFL Draft first round tracker

Multiple players with local connections are projected to be taken in the first round.
FILE - Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence passes against Ohio State during the first half of...
FILE - Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence passes against Ohio State during the first half of the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game in New Orleans, in this Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, file photo. The Jacksonville Jaguars have done just about everything short of announce Lawrence as their first pick in the NFL Draft. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)(John Bazemore | AP)
By Anthony Romano
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 10:53 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (WDBJ) - The 2021 NFL Draft kicked off with the first round on Thursday night, and multiple players with local connections were projected to be first-round selections.

Updated First Round Picks (through Pick No. 21):

1) Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson - Jaguars

2) Zach Wilson, QB, BYU - Jets

3) Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State - 49ers (via trade with Miami)

4) Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida - Falcons

5) Ja’Marr Chase, WR, LSU - Bengals

6) Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama - Dolphins (via trade with Philadelphia)

7) Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon - Lions

8) Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina - Panthers

9) Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama - Broncos

10) DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama - Eagles (via trade with Dallas)

11) Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State - Bears (via trade with New York Giants)

12) Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State - Cowboys (via trade with Philadelphia)

13) Rashawn Slater, OT, Northwestern - Chargers

14) Alijah Vera-Tucker, G, USC - Jets (via trade with Minnesota)

15) Mac Jones, QB, Alabama - Patriots

16) Zaven Collins, LB, Tulsa - Cardinals

17) Alex Leatherwood, OT, Alabama - Raiders

18) Jaelan Phillips, EDGE, Miami - Dolphins

19) Jamin Davis, LB, Kentucky - Washington Football Team

20) Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida - Giants (via trade with Chicago)

21) Kwity Paye, EDGE, Michigan - Colts

This is a developing story. WDBJ7 will provide updates as the draft continues.

