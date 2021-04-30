LIVE: NFL Draft first round tracker

CLEVELAND (WDBJ) - The 2021 NFL Draft kicked off with the first round on Thursday night, and multiple players with local connections were projected to be first-round selections.

Updated First Round Picks (through Pick No. 21):

1) Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson - Jaguars

2) Zach Wilson, QB, BYU - Jets

3) Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State - 49ers (via trade with Miami)

4) Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida - Falcons

5) Ja’Marr Chase, WR, LSU - Bengals

6) Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama - Dolphins (via trade with Philadelphia)

7) Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon - Lions

8) Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina - Panthers

9) Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama - Broncos

10) DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama - Eagles (via trade with Dallas)

11) Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State - Bears (via trade with New York Giants)

12) Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State - Cowboys (via trade with Philadelphia)

13) Rashawn Slater, OT, Northwestern - Chargers

14) Alijah Vera-Tucker, G, USC - Jets (via trade with Minnesota)

15) Mac Jones, QB, Alabama - Patriots

16) Zaven Collins, LB, Tulsa - Cardinals

17) Alex Leatherwood, OT, Alabama - Raiders

18) Jaelan Phillips, EDGE, Miami - Dolphins

19) Jamin Davis, LB, Kentucky - Washington Football Team

20) Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida - Giants (via trade with Chicago)

21) Kwity Paye, EDGE, Michigan - Colts

