Local nurse practitioner gets award after nearly three decades of practicing

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - One local nurse practitioner was just recognized for her efforts.

Dr. Kathleen Putnam, WHNP-BC has been practicing for nearly three decades.

Some of that time was spent treating service members while she was in the Navy.

Putnam was just given the Distinguished Nurse Practitioner Award by the Virginia Council of Nurse Practitioners for her dedication in the practice.

“Some people are blessed with athletic ability, some people are artistic, some people are musical. I just feel like I have been given this blessing of being able to give care to my patients,” said Putnam.

Putnam still practices by working at Lynchburg Gynecology.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.