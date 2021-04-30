More than 2,400 volunteer hours go into prepping for Roanoke Strawberry Festival

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Strawberry Festival in Roanoke is back Friday and Saturday, April 30-May 1! Instead of being at Elmwood Park, the Strawberry Festival this year is a drive through event at the Berglund Center. But that doesn’t mean you won’t be getting the same great dessert.

Over the last four decades, the Strawberry Festival has been one of the most popular events in Roanoke. It’s also the only fundraiser for Community School.

“The Strawberry Festival was founded 41 years ago by a group of parents at Community School who were looking for a fundraiser to help with operating costs and be able to offer financial aid to students,” Liz Johnson, the school’s director of marketing, said. “And so it started as a very small event and it’s grown and grown ever since.”

Last year, the festival had to be canceled because of the pandemic which makes this year’s fundraiser all the sweeter.

“You know, we see on social media that Roanoke itself is really happy to have a little bit of a taste of normalcy,” Johnson said. “We regret that it can’t be as it always was, but we’re excited that it’s hear in some form this year.”

Volunteers prepped all day Thursday to make sure 2,000 pounds of strawberries are ready to be devoured.

“It’s over a ton!” Johnson laughed. “We estimate over 2,400 volunteer hours go into that. We’re so grateful for the time they put in.”

Washing. Cutting. Slicing. And sweetening with sugar. Then repeating over and over again.

And WDBJ7′s Katey Roshetko and morning show producer, Brandi Hutchinson can personally attest that the shortcake is worth the work!

Event Times:

Friday, April 30 from 11 a.m.-6:00 p.m.

Saturday, May 1 from 10 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Important Information.

There’ll be no cash accepted for this weekend’s event -- card only.

It’s recommended, but not necessary, to purchase your desserts online in advance.

You can either Grab-and-Go or Park-and-Eat.

There’ll also be about a dozen artisan vendors with booths set up in the parking lot where you’ll be able to do a little shopping too.

