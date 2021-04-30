Advertisement

Parks and Rec employee dies from falling tree limb in Rockingham County

An employee from Parks and Recreation and another with Harrisonburg Public Utilities were at the park and tried to relay aid. They called 9-1-1 immediately.
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation employee died Friday after being struck by a falling tree limb.

According to the City of Harrisonburg, the employee was working at Riven Rock Park when they were hit.

An employee from Parks and Recreation and another with Harrisonburg Public Utilities were at the park and tried to relay aid. They called 9-1-1 immediately.

The City is working to learn more about what caused the tragedy.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

16-year-old Jaquice Kearney died following a shooting in Roanoke April 26.
Name released of teenage boy who died following Roanoke shooting
Gov. Northam updates mask guidance, expands spectator limit for outdoor sports early
Two deputies were fatally shot in a standoff at a home in Watauga County, North Carolina.
Officials: 5 dead, including 2 deputies, in hours-long standoff in Watauga County, NC
VMI Cadet Bradley Biller posted this picture of the $100 bill another cadet turned into the...
VMI cadet’s post goes viral
At a virtual press conference on Wednesday attorneys and four of the eight women in the...
A.R.E. Camp at center of two lawsuits; sexual assault survivors speak out

Latest News

Lower school students from Faith Christian School helped clean up mulch at Mill Mountain Zoo...
Faith Christian School students, faculty and parents take part in annual Project Faith service day
Perks to completing your vaccine card? More opportunities to workout at local gyms.
Fitness centers hosting classes, special offers just for vaccinated residents
Sweigart receives her graduation certificate Friday.
Woman works to help others with substance abuse after graduating from Bedford County program
Danville Community College says free community college would help the United States compete in...
Danville Community College weighs in on Biden free community college proposal