Parks and Rec employee dies from falling tree limb in Rockingham County

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation employee died Friday after being struck by a falling tree limb.

According to the City of Harrisonburg, the employee was working at Riven Rock Park when they were hit.

An employee from Parks and Recreation and another with Harrisonburg Public Utilities were at the park and tried to relay aid. They called 9-1-1 immediately.

The City is working to learn more about what caused the tragedy.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.